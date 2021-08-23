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Predestination Update August 23, 2021
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30 views • August 24, 2021
Donald Trump is a Zionist shill whose Kabal brought about the economic attack on this country when he closed the country down and through His warp speed systems of dancing with big Pharma brought in the poisons that are now being mandated in the United States and throughout the world which are killing hundreds of thousands of people and crippling them. And He is proud of it.
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