NEED TO KNOW NEWS (5 NOVEMBER 2021) WITH MARYAM HENIEN

Democrats are completely lost and don't understand that the public does not buy into "wokeness", which is destroying the party and dividing Americans. Now Biden is imposing a vax mandate on all companies with 100 or more employees, where smaller are in the crosshairs and going to come next. Have no doubt, this COVID scam was a diabolically brilliant scheme to destroy the United States--and it's working like a charm! Even the two leading pro and college football players in Wisconsin are caught up in the campaign against anti-vaxxers, even though the evidence of death and damage they bring about is beyond overwhelming. Tucker and Durham have important points to make, where the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha is revealing the corruption of the local government and (even) of the FBI in spades! Our nation stands in peril!