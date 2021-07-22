BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Four Horsemen of Inflation (Food, Energy, Rent, Health)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2192 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
210 views • July 22, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/

Bob Kudla from Trade Genius and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss shortages occurring across the planet, how many are natural and how many are because of trade disputes and cross border restrictions. With rising fuel prices, what places that will weather the financial storm which Bob discusses. Ready to protect your family?

• Crop reductions globally
• Food prices increasing most in 30 years
• Wholesale food supplier shortages
• Permeant inflation hedges (Gold / Silver / BTC)
• Food Industry Stocks
• Asset confiscation in foreign nations
• Commercial real estate failures



▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●
🔵 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
🔵 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -
🔵 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030

●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9

●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030

LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Keywords
foodagricultureeconomygrand solar minimumdavid dubyneglobal coolingmini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastadapt 20304th turningsunspot cycleeconomic cycles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Real Cost of Oil: How War and Deception Are Fueling a Global Energy Crisis

The Real Cost of Oil: How War and Deception Are Fueling a Global Energy Crisis

Mike Adams
Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Mike Adams
Wholesale Food Costs Are Skyrocketing &#8230; and 2027 Will Be the Worst Food Crisis of Our Lifetime

Wholesale Food Costs Are Skyrocketing … and 2027 Will Be the Worst Food Crisis of Our Lifetime

Mike Adams
Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Sterling Ashworth
S&#038;P 500 Hits Record High as Tech Gains Mask Broad Market Weakness

S&P 500 Hits Record High as Tech Gains Mask Broad Market Weakness

Chase Codewell
Chinese AI agent Artex just hacked 68,000 South Korean bank customers

Chinese AI agent Artex just hacked 68,000 South Korean bank customers

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy