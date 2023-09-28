Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Last Place You Want To Be #shorts
channel image
The TimeKeeper Journeys
10 Subscribers
94 views
Published 19 hours ago

The Last Place You Want to Be…

Just how bad have things become in this society? Consider this observation...The last place you want your developing child to be is in the school system. If you are sick, the last place you want to be is in the hospital. If you are looking for justice, the last place you will find it is in the court. If you have any money left, the last place you want to put it is in the bank. If you want to be informed, the last place you will learn anything is by watching the news.


If ever there was a time for alarm, that time is now.


Credit to Chunga for the observation

Keywords
collapsepoliticsconspiracyshorts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket