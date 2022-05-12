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My Review of '2000 Mules' and You Won't Be Disappointed
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178 views • May 12, 2022
With Help from Alex Jones, I break down why the movie '2000 Mules' is Worth every minute of your time. This video will also give you information that was not in the movie.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
The Alex Jones Show on Info Wars
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=627c3bc9e48b186aa2d25260
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
The Alex Jones Show on Info Wars
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=627c3bc9e48b186aa2d25260
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