BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵Greenlight
wolfburg
wolfburg
31 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 2 days ago

Synth-pop with corporate and electronic influences, The track features a clean electric guitar playing muted rhythmic patterns and occasional melodic flourishes, A deep, rounded synth bass provides a steady rhythmic pulse, The percussion consists of a crisp electronic snare on the backbeat and a tight kick drum, Bright, shimmering synth pads and staccato synth leads enter during transitions, The tempo is 120 BPM in the key of C major, Male spoken word vocals are present throughout the track, delivered in a clear, professional tone

[Intro] [crowd cheering]

[brass section stabs, syncopated drum fill]

[slap bass enters]

[Verse 1]

[gritty male vocals]

Don't let me down!

(Woo!)

I just can't find my way

Greenlight, oh, I was doing it right

Greenlight

Yeah, Greenlight

[brass stabs]

[Chorus]

[Staccato synth lead enters, upbeat energy]

Greenlight! The software built to elevate,

To make our factory line accelerate!

An automation tool to validate,

And keep our low-volume line up to date!

[Verse 2]

Note: Adjusted slightly to prevent exact repetition while keeping the grit and hook.

[gritty male vocals]

Don't slow me down!

(Woo!)

We've finally found our way

Greenlight, yeah, we're doing it right

Greenlight

That's right, Greenlight!

[brass stabs]

[Chorus]

[Full electronic beat, energetic synth melody]

Greenlight! The software built to elevate,

To make our factory line accelerate!

An automation tool to validate,

And keep our low-volume line up to date!

[Bridge]

[Synth arpeggio builds up, melodic and expansive]

They call it end-of-line, but truth be told,

It fits at any station we unfold.

It scopes the tests to what is built right there,

And takes a snapshot of the thorough care.

From factory floors up to the management,

The data flows exactly as it's meant.

[Outro]

[Music begins to fade, mellow synth pad]

I walked into the building, heard the sound,

It put a smile on my face to see it found.

It feels so good to see it working right,

And making an impact... with Greenlight.

[Single synth note holds]

[Fade out to silence]

[End]

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why Making Your Own Laundry Detergent Can Save You a Bundle and Protect Your Health at the Same Time

Why Making Your Own Laundry Detergent Can Save You a Bundle and Protect Your Health at the Same Time

Mike Adams
How to Eat Healthy When Food Scarcity Kicks In

How to Eat Healthy When Food Scarcity Kicks In

Mike Adams
It&#8217;s Critical to Prepare Now for the Coming Collapse

It’s Critical to Prepare Now for the Coming Collapse

Mike Adams
Russia&#8217;s nuclear forces kick off three-day readiness exercise, mobilizing 64,000 troops and more than 7,800 pieces of equipment

Russia’s nuclear forces kick off three-day readiness exercise, mobilizing 64,000 troops and more than 7,800 pieces of equipment

Lance D Johnson
Why the Strait of Hormuz Crisis Is Pushing Me (and You) Toward Off-Grid Solar

Why the Strait of Hormuz Crisis Is Pushing Me (and You) Toward Off-Grid Solar

Mike Adams
The New Pioneers: How to Survive the Collapse by Combining Old Wisdom with Cutting-Edge Tech

The New Pioneers: How to Survive the Collapse by Combining Old Wisdom with Cutting-Edge Tech

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy