ISRAEL-HAMAS is SETUP by C!A, !ntelligence Agencies & Globalist$. Ron Paul - Ben Armstrong. The NEW American.

Globalists Trying to Start WW3?
"The first casualty of war is TRUTH to the masses." ~ Ben Armstrong.
"Egypt said they had the intelligence [on Hamas] and gave it to Israel..." The Elites can turn this war OFF as fast as they turned it on.
Ron Paul: Hamas Was Created By The US And Israel To Counteract Yasser Arafat
Shows us how conflicted our money policies are. And rightly points finger at $C1A.
FULL SHOW https://www.brighteon.com/4f9d2e1d-815c-4a52-a7cb-3d594c5df2d8
Ben Armstrong. Sample from approx 1 minute to 7 minutes.
The NEW American FULL SHOW:
Did Globalists Allow The Attack On Israel to Pull Russia Further Into WW3?
https://www.brighteon.com/f46d2992-587e-4235-b2aa-0794128edc64
