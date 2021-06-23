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Brainwash Back Britain / Hugo Talks Some More #lockdown -- The Hiking Song - From the Movie 1984
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42 views • June 23, 2021
Brainwash Back Britain / Hugo Talks Some More #lockdown
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The songs "Paddington station, the Hiking Song" and "the Inner Party Speaker" by Dominic Muldowney, of his album: "Nineteen Eighty-Four: The Music of Oceania" - Virgin Records
Lyrics:
"Sing to the sailors, on the floating fortress'
Sing to the soldiers, on the battlefield
Sing to the airmen, in the burning azure
Sing to the farmers, rising yields
We are the children, builders of the future
And we the children swear too thee;
Loyal devotion
Fearless devotion
And too die with dignity
Sing to the faithful members of the party
Sing to the party policy
Sing to our country, mighty Oceania
And to peace and Victory."
Music in this video
Shared from and subscribe to:
Hugo Talks Some More
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKx1XBRymT7O3n5mcaNm77w/videos
Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
**NEW** Merch - https://my-store-11735281.creator-spr...
Support me on PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks
TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks
BACK UP YOUTUBE channel 👉 https://tinyurl.com/sst8kjzf
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8
BrandNewTube - https://brandnewtube.com/@hugotalks
Gab - https://gab.com/hugotalks
twitter - https://twitter.com/hugotalks1
MINDS - https://www.minds.com/hugotalks
The songs "Paddington station, the Hiking Song" and "the Inner Party Speaker" by Dominic Muldowney, of his album: "Nineteen Eighty-Four: The Music of Oceania" - Virgin Records
Lyrics:
"Sing to the sailors, on the floating fortress'
Sing to the soldiers, on the battlefield
Sing to the airmen, in the burning azure
Sing to the farmers, rising yields
We are the children, builders of the future
And we the children swear too thee;
Loyal devotion
Fearless devotion
And too die with dignity
Sing to the faithful members of the party
Sing to the party policy
Sing to our country, mighty Oceania
And to peace and Victory."
Music in this video
Shared from and subscribe to:
Hugo Talks Some More
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKx1XBRymT7O3n5mcaNm77w/videos
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