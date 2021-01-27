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Davis Mize: What you didn't know about our President Donald John Trump. Because they hid it from you! MIRROR
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27 views • January 27, 2021
Davis Mize: What you didn't know about our President Donald John Trump. Because they hid it from you! MIRROR of https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uSJV1B9PV10 by Davis Mize Published 21 Jan 2021 and had 94856 views 2021-01-24 17:55 UTC.
His description:
More about Q. You were intentionally left out of the loop. So was America!
This is not my production. It's a PBS. The "networks" refused to air it. PBS is Public Broadcasting Station. You are the public. I broadcast it. We are the Republic! The Q drops predicted the future two years in advance with military precision. Military Intelligence? Military AI? Hmmmm. Someone has been keeping secrets!
His description:
More about Q. You were intentionally left out of the loop. So was America!
This is not my production. It's a PBS. The "networks" refused to air it. PBS is Public Broadcasting Station. You are the public. I broadcast it. We are the Republic! The Q drops predicted the future two years in advance with military precision. Military Intelligence? Military AI? Hmmmm. Someone has been keeping secrets!
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