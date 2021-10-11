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TASA - Sept 06, 2021 - 13) It was not our Fault to be in Endless Wars - Justice Anna Webinar
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40 views • October 11, 2021
It was the Brits and the Popes who bilked and milked the American people. We have been used as dump cattle as cheap cheap mercenaries for the war mongering corporation based on the private banking criminal cartel. People believes that we have been waging these wars, but we have been defrauded, cheated, mislead, and it was the Brits and the Pope who kidnapped us unlawfully into the sea jurisdiction and used us as mercenaries forces for their corporate benefits. We are honest and generous people and have been controlled by hidden, faceless, and nameless Empire. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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