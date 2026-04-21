Israeli forces tear-gas Palestinian children on way to school & Israeli settlers use razor wire to keep them from path that's older than Israel

Israeli forces tear-gas Palestinian children on way to school

Settlers placed razor wire along the route to the Um al-Khair school. When children tried to pass through, the army fired tear gas at them. Some children started studying on the side of the road next to masked soldiers.

"This path is older than the State of Israel. I was very excited to go to the school and see my friends. But the settler closed the road and threw smoke at us," said one of the children.

Instead of learning in classrooms, the children learned from a paramedic how to avoid tear gas.

Adding:

Sheldon and Miriam Adelson: king cobras of the ‘Israel First’ viper’s nest

US-Israeli dual citizen and megadonor Miriam Adelson has just poured $40M into the GOP’s 2026 war chest in what looks like an attempt to save Trump’s bacon amid the crumbling of his base of support and predictions that his party will be “slaughtered” in the midterms.

💵 Miriam and her late husband Sheldon were top Trump donors in 2016, 2020 and 2024, helping to propel the NYC real estate hustler and gameshow host to the White House.

👉 But nothing in this world is free, and Trump’s groveling and the increasingly erratic pro-Israel policy show just how deeply he’s beholden to the Adelsons. The proof?

Here it is, in their own words.

🔴 Sheldon once proposed that the US threaten to drop a nuke “in the middle of Tehran” to prove “we mean business” in negotiations – a preview of Trump’s “a whole civilization will die” warmongering

🔴 Miriam has praised his administration’s clampdown on anti-Zionist protesters and academics at American universities – the normalization of “fascistic governance,” per one fired Yale professor

🔴 Which country does Miriam love more – the US or Israel? Israel, of course, according to Trump.

🔴 Israeli officials have praised the Adelsons to no end, with one former ambassador dubbing Sheldon “one of the greatest Jews” he’d ever known, and revealing that the megadonor very distinctly linked “access” to the White House to concrete policy

🔴 Miriam has been more coy on the subject, pleading the Fifth when asked how exactly she uses her late husband’s money to buy influence in Washington

🔴 Trump has even “joked” that the Adelsons were at the White House “probably more than anybody” in his first term, and were so persistent that he once asked them “give me a couple of weeks, will you please?”

🔴 The buck doesn’t stop with Trump. Adelson is doling out tens of millions of dollars to campaigns and PACs looking to take out Israel First’s enemies, from James Fishback to Thomas Massie.

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