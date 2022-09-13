FreedomNewsMedia.com hosts Miss Patty interviews Derek Johnson

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Freedomnewsmedia.com with Reporter Miss Patty and Derek Johnson Chat about the information Derek has reveled for all to see. Derek has become an over night sensation after putting the documents he has written to show how the behind the scenes work to save our republic is in plain sight for everyone to see.