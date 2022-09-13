Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FreedomNewsMedia.com hosts Miss Patty interviews Derek Johnson
1688 views
channel image
FreedomNewsMedia.com
Published 2 months ago |

Freedomnewsmedia.com with Reporter Miss Patty and Derek Johnson Chat about the information Derek has reveled for all to see. Derek has become an over night sensation after putting the documents he has written to show how the behind the scenes work to save our republic is in plain sight for everyone to see. 

Keywords
trumpfoodpresidentmilitarydiyworkcabaljobsjohnsonworkshopkitchenderekredinning

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket