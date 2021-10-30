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EMERGENCY MEDICINE DOCTOR SHOWS MICRO BLOOD CLOTS IN D-DIMER TESTS FOLLOWING COVID-19 SHOTS
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669 views • October 30, 2021
Description and source from: HealthImpactNews
Emergency Medicine Specialist Dr. Rochagné Kilian blows the whistle on the concerning rise in D-dimer levels in patients after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. This detailed, well-referenced video explains the phenomenon of micro-clotting, and why this demonstrates the likely development of an autoimmune disorder.
Emergency Medicine Specialist Dr. Rochagné Kilian blows the whistle on the concerning rise in D-dimer levels in patients after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. This detailed, well-referenced video explains the phenomenon of micro-clotting, and why this demonstrates the likely development of an autoimmune disorder.
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