© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MASK TEST PROVES TOXIC FOR CHILDREN (LEVELS OF CARBON DIOXIDE INSIDE A MASK, FACE SHIELD, AND CLOTH) (MIRRORED)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
819 views • July 24, 2020
MASK TEST PROVES TOXIC FOR CHILDREN (LEVELS OF CARBON DIOXIDE INSIDE A MASK, FACE SHIELD, AND CLOTH) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel JimMub at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pICQnZVzhmQq/
As mask mandates on children sweep the nation, HighWire host Del Bigtree’s 11-year-old son, Ever, joins him on stage to test his levels of carbon dioxide inside a mask, face shield, and cloth bandana.
The results from the OSHA approved testing device should shock any parent.
The only reason they force masks on people is to scare them into getting a vaccine.
No scientific evidence it prevents covid infection.
Oh also to discourage rallies and gathering except for rioting.
One of thousand videos removed by Youtube ("community guidelines", classic as always), was:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmEt0UjrnfQ&;app=desktop
LESS
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel JimMub at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pICQnZVzhmQq/
As mask mandates on children sweep the nation, HighWire host Del Bigtree’s 11-year-old son, Ever, joins him on stage to test his levels of carbon dioxide inside a mask, face shield, and cloth bandana.
The results from the OSHA approved testing device should shock any parent.
The only reason they force masks on people is to scare them into getting a vaccine.
No scientific evidence it prevents covid infection.
Oh also to discourage rallies and gathering except for rioting.
One of thousand videos removed by Youtube ("community guidelines", classic as always), was:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmEt0UjrnfQ&;app=desktop
LESS
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.