BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ice Silk Road opens up vast Arctic to China and Russia. Western companies aren't interested.
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10123 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
177 views • 1 day ago

China and Russia are opening up new trading routes through the Arctic, saving shipping companies millions of dollars in fuel costs and crew time.

These efforts also mean huge gains in expertise in icebreaking, meteorology, climate research, mapping, and navigation.

The Arctic also contains vast amounts of energy and miners, mostly in the Russian north.

The Ice Silk Route is an important trade artery, providing both Russia and China a sanctions- and blockade-proof channel for energy and manufactured goods.

Western shipping firms believe that the Northern Route, mostly controlled by Russia, is too risky, irrespective of the cost savings or the geostrategic advantages.

Closing scene, Yardang Landform, Gansu

-------

Resources and links:

China launches world’s first Arctic express shipping route to Europe

https://safety4sea.com/china-launches-worlds-first-arctic-express-shipping-route-to-europe/

Russia expects 50% rise in Northern Sea Route transits

https://safety4sea.com/russia-expects-50-rise-in-northern-sea-route-transits/

This sea route has been dismissed as too treacherous. China’s taking the risk

https://edition.cnn.com/2025/10/03/climate/china-arctic-shipping-northern-sea-route

Why China’s Ice Silk Road has Trump up in Arctic arms

https://asiatimes.com/2025/01/why-chinas-ice-silk-road-has-trump-up-in-arctic-arms/

Arctic Frontier: Ice Silk Road and Its Role in China's Advance to the Arctic

https://www.arcticandnorth.ru/upload/iblock/d4b/109_122.pdf

中俄联手打通海上大动脉，美方才反应过来，马六甲格局要大变了

https://baijiahao.baidu.com/s?id=1816935961227105586

Chinese airlines grab market share from US and European carriers who have to fly around Russia

   • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LckP2YOpHOI


Flight maps from Great Circle Maps www.greatcirclemap.com) and Reuters, Unfriendly skies: How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is redrawing air routes

https://www.reuters.com/graphics/UKRA...

Visual Capitalist, The Energy and Mineral Riches of the Arctic

https://www.visualcapitalist.com/energy-and-mineral-riches-of-the-arctic/

Natural Resources in the Arctic, infographic

 https://www.pinterest.com/pin/60587557456722786/

Mirrored - Inside China Business

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING

Keywords
russiachinaarcticice silk road
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy