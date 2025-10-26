Ice Silk Road opens up vast Arctic to China and Russia. Western companies aren't interested.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China and Russia are opening up new trading routes through the Arctic, saving shipping companies millions of dollars in fuel costs and crew time.
These efforts also mean huge gains in expertise in icebreaking, meteorology, climate research, mapping, and navigation.
The Arctic also contains vast amounts of energy and miners, mostly in the Russian north.
The Ice Silk Route is an important trade artery, providing both Russia and China a sanctions- and blockade-proof channel for energy and manufactured goods.
Western shipping firms believe that the Northern Route, mostly controlled by Russia, is too risky, irrespective of the cost savings or the geostrategic advantages.
