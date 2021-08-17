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HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO AMERIKA’S GREATEST CRIME (WHICH IS REALLY SAYING SOMETHING)
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11 views • August 17, 2021
50 years ago this weekend, Tricky Dick Nixon attempted to consign us all to fiat slavery by giving the Elite Abuser Class the power to effortlessly counterfeit wealth out of thin air and then use that fake wealth to buy every real thing on the planet. This system was and is designed to allow the Elite Abuser Class to effectively own and control everyone and everything beneath them.
The good news is that this system is dying, and spectacularly so...
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The good news is that this system is dying, and spectacularly so...
_______
WEEKLY NEWSLETTER signup at https://www.hellrazerreport.com/newsletter.html
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Please note that while we engage regularly on all of the social media platforms listed at our site (including those linked below), our preferred point of contact is Gab.com. We strive to read and respond to any interactions there first, so please connect with us at Gab if you haven't already. Thanks!
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Telegram: https://t.me/TheHellrazerReport
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/firebreathingchristian/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/scottalanbuss
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
Satire(?) Site: https://theendtimes.news
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