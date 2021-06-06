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ITNJ Hearing Prof Delores Cahill in Depth Covid Analysis as of June 9, 2020
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37 views • June 06, 2021
On 9th June, 2020 Prof. Dolores Cahill & Mikael Nordfors gave testimony to the ITNJ, International Tribunal for Natural Justice, a multi-national court taking testimony and assembling evidence for legal remedies across country lines to address urgent matters adversely affecting health, outcomes and rights. Testimony highlights the legal, moral, ethical, political and scientific issues in the interest of public health around handling prevention, treatment and cures for the current iteration of the corona virus. Dr. Cahill is an immunologist with an international reputation for professional integrity and excellence. She advocates low-cost treatments that are safe and readily available in lieu of experimental ill-fated va x ines that carry identified risks and will NOT be effective as prevention or intervention for SARS Coviid2.
World Health Sovereignty Summit website https://www.reclaimyourlives.com
ITNJ website https://www.itnj.org
ITNJ Commission Page with Inquiry videos http://commission.itnj.org
Please refer to the full interview entitled, Corona Emergency Hearing 7: Prof. Dolores Cahill & Mikael Nordfors at this link: https://youtu.be/2jtDY98etrs Thank you.
World Health Sovereignty Summit website https://www.reclaimyourlives.com
ITNJ website https://www.itnj.org
ITNJ Commission Page with Inquiry videos http://commission.itnj.org
Please refer to the full interview entitled, Corona Emergency Hearing 7: Prof. Dolores Cahill & Mikael Nordfors at this link: https://youtu.be/2jtDY98etrs Thank you.
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