Mafia: "my anima fidelem ius aryan" - Saint OmerTa: "born out of the holy land of the pyramids"

As yall know, the intel I give you here is unique and nowhere else to be found in the world - neither in books nor in films or documentaries. Therefore I always tell you, when the intel is not mine as about 5% of this video here - although I added a couple of things left and right. I do so, because I believe in the three H's: Honesty, Honour & Humbleness. Therefore I have to admit to you, that about 5% of this video and the information about the fathers of the US 60-ies hippie musicians who were all having very high ranks in the military and intelligence is not mine, although I've added a lot and made connections to the Templars of Pharaonic descent. A French Armenian once gave me an internet text of a book about this 60-ie music connection, which I read last year. So, I don't even know, who wrote that book, but he did an excellent job and too important not to tell you. And as it fitted into the narrative of this video, I took the liberty to add this good man's intel, for which I can't take credit, because I believe in Honour, Honesty and Humbleness - the three H's. And I despise all the scam artists and plagiarists, who steal from others without even mentioning them and take all the credit and even money for it - you probably know lots of examples on Youtube. This is the way I'll die having the three H's in my luggage. I know, the official word is not humbleness but humility, but as humility is phonetically to close related to be humiliated, I prefer to use my own set of words saying humbleness, as humility sounds like humiliate and humbleness doesn't; humility sounds somewhat effeminate, while humbleness doesn't. Humbleness sounds closer to the essence of what I'm trying to define and transmit - the system needs to be beaten anyway, hey SwiSSy! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leah_Hi... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cefal%C... https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liste_d... https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Godfr... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-xSk... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint-O... https://www.templiers-chevaliers.com/... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEsIl... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Knights... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6n3UT... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XGUql... https://www.eliteukforces.info/rumour... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12Ch2... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVUPM... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7VLK... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6yMn_... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FS9f... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGtql... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAudN... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDFI3... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yldZl... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lpJkO... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_B... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeffery... https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/prince... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Earl_Am... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pontiac... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Siege_o... https://www.historytoday.com/archive/... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6H3T... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aorSG... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86cFC... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zz647... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzHQ9... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Zjra... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXPPp... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0tSYd... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1951_Po... https://priceonomics.com/how-the-us-g... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Z... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gail_Zappa https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patrice... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Ph...) http://www.whale.to/b/john_phillips.html https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mgl5x... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUHzL... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RF9dz... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SK1z... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wCkjW...