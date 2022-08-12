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Mafia: "my anima fidelem ius aryan" - Saint OmerTa: "born out of the holy land of the pyramids"
Giureh - G-I-U-R-E-H
Giureh - G-I-U-R-E-H
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96 views • August 12, 2022

As yall know, the intel I give you here is unique and nowhere else to be found in the world - neither in books nor in films or documentaries. Therefore I always tell you, when the intel is not mine as about 5% of this video here - although I added a couple of things left and right. I do so, because I believe in the three H's: Honesty, Honour & Humbleness. Therefore I have to admit to you, that about 5% of this video and the information about the fathers of the US 60-ies hippie musicians who were all having very high ranks in the military and intelligence is not mine, although I've added a lot and made connections to the Templars of Pharaonic descent. A French Armenian once gave me an internet text of a book about this 60-ie music connection, which I read last year. So, I don't even know, who wrote that book, but he did an excellent job and too important not to tell you. And as it fitted into the narrative of this video, I took the liberty to add this good man's intel, for which I can't take credit, because I believe in Honour, Honesty and Humbleness - the three H's. And I despise all the scam artists and plagiarists, who steal from others without even mentioning them and take all the credit and even money for it - you probably know lots of examples on Youtube. This is the way I'll die having the three H's in my luggage. I know, the official word is not humbleness but humility, but as humility is phonetically to close related to be humiliated, I prefer to use my own set of words saying humbleness, as humility sounds like humiliate and humbleness doesn't; humility sounds somewhat effeminate, while humbleness doesn't. Humbleness sounds closer to the essence of what I'm trying to define and transmit - the system needs to be beaten anyway, hey SwiSSy! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leah_Hi... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cefal%C... https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liste_d... https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Godfr... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-xSk... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint-O... https://www.templiers-chevaliers.com/... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEsIl... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Knights... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6n3UT... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XGUql... https://www.eliteukforces.info/rumour... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12Ch2... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVUPM... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7VLK... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6yMn_... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FS9f... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGtql... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SAudN... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDFI3... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yldZl... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lpJkO... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_B... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeffery... https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/prince... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Earl_Am... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pontiac... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Siege_o... https://www.historytoday.com/archive/... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6H3T... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aorSG... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86cFC... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zz647... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzHQ9... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Zjra... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXPPp... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0tSYd... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1951_Po... https://priceonomics.com/how-the-us-g... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Z... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gail_Zappa https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patrice... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Ph...) http://www.whale.to/b/john_phillips.html https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mgl5x... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUHzL... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RF9dz... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SK1z... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wCkjW...

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mafiaswitzerlandndranghetacosa nostranazi-templars
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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