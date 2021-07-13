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HAMAS IN ISRAEL IS HAMAS IN DALLAS - WED, MAY 26, 2021, TRENTO/GOLD SHOW -
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1 view • July 13, 2021
Hamas is the same in Israel as it is in America... they are DBA CAIR in America!
Guest: John Guandolo, Founder - Understanding the Threat, clearly defines Hamas and how leadership in America is ignoring the facts of who they are and what they are doing. Defines where they started and who is involved.
Join The United West, daily to hear from the experts, many in Israel, on the ground reporting live. We will be LIVE here on YT, on FB, and across as many sites as we can reach, educating as many as we can reach!
Please help us continue our daily reporting, giving you the facts. Share our videos and links. We defend Israel today, and always!
Contact us at: [email protected]
Donate here: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
Guest: John Guandolo, Founder - Understanding the Threat, clearly defines Hamas and how leadership in America is ignoring the facts of who they are and what they are doing. Defines where they started and who is involved.
Join The United West, daily to hear from the experts, many in Israel, on the ground reporting live. We will be LIVE here on YT, on FB, and across as many sites as we can reach, educating as many as we can reach!
Please help us continue our daily reporting, giving you the facts. Share our videos and links. We defend Israel today, and always!
Contact us at: [email protected]
Donate here: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
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