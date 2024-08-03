Jimmy Dore Interview - Another US-led Venezuelan Coup Attempt, Elon Musk & Manipulation Of The Right

The Last American Vagabond:



Joining me today is Jimmy Dore, here to discuss yet another budding US-backed coup attempt in Venezuela, the history of Venezuela being targeted in this way, and the new addition of a digital coup leader of sorts, in the form of Elon Musk -- as well as the numerous times Musk has already been caught sharing verifiably fake information in the interest of removing Maduro from power. We also discuss the way the Right appears to be being played by the establishment in order to usher in everything they were most resistant to during COVID-19, but this time under the guise of topics such as illegal immigration and opposing socialism. We also end with a brief discussion of Trump's attempted assassination.





All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/jimmy-dore-interview-8-1-24





