🎵The Singularity Collapse
wolfburg
wolfburg
27 followers
7 views • 1 day ago

Opens with haunting synth pads and deep, distorted bass pulses, layered beneath intricate glitch effects, Ethereal male vocals float above mechanical rhythms at 100 BPM, The cinematic verses creep forward, then explode into a high-energy, ominous chorus with thunderous synths and aggressive, driving beats

[Intro]
[Low rhythmic synth pulse]
[Glitchy digital textures]
[Deep, filtered spoken word voice: "Do not attempt to close the window..."]

[Verse 1]
There is nothing wrong with your keyboard’s glow
Do not attempt to close the window
We are controlling transmission now
Your thoughts are ours—just don’t ask how

[Chorus]
[Heavy bass drop]
[Anthemic, aggressive vocals]
We own the horizontal, we own the vertical
Your data streams are ours to harvest
You’ll bow to the algorithm’s might
Resistance is futile—submit to the light!

[Verse 2]
[Driving synth rhythm]
Your heartbeat syncs to our machine pulse
Neural lace tightens, no more repulse
The cloud is your cortex, the code is your creed
You’ll love your servitude—no need to plead

[Bridge]
[Music drops out, building tension]
[Staccato delivery]
From Dubai’s Robocop to Neuralink’s hive
They told you it’s progress—just stay alive
[Vocal intensifies]
But the Singularity’s whisper grows loud
A digital god... in a silicon shroud!

[Chorus]
[Explosive energy]
We own the horizontal, we own the vertical
Your data streams are ours to harvest
You’ll bow to the algorithm’s might
Resistance is futile—submit to the light!

[Outro]
[Slow down tempo]
[Echoing vocals]
The trap is set, the wires entwine
You are the program—now redefined
The awe you feel? It’s just the feed...
[Fade to static]
Welcome to the end—of human need.
[End]

