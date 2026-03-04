Opens with haunting synth pads and deep, distorted bass pulses, layered beneath intricate glitch effects, Ethereal male vocals float above mechanical rhythms at 100 BPM, The cinematic verses creep forward, then explode into a high-energy, ominous chorus with thunderous synths and aggressive, driving beats

[Intro]

[Low rhythmic synth pulse]

[Glitchy digital textures]

[Deep, filtered spoken word voice: "Do not attempt to close the window..."]



[Verse 1]

There is nothing wrong with your keyboard’s glow

Do not attempt to close the window

We are controlling transmission now

Your thoughts are ours—just don’t ask how



[Chorus]

[Heavy bass drop]

[Anthemic, aggressive vocals]

We own the horizontal, we own the vertical

Your data streams are ours to harvest

You’ll bow to the algorithm’s might

Resistance is futile—submit to the light!



[Verse 2]

[Driving synth rhythm]

Your heartbeat syncs to our machine pulse

Neural lace tightens, no more repulse

The cloud is your cortex, the code is your creed

You’ll love your servitude—no need to plead



[Bridge]

[Music drops out, building tension]

[Staccato delivery]

From Dubai’s Robocop to Neuralink’s hive

They told you it’s progress—just stay alive

[Vocal intensifies]

But the Singularity’s whisper grows loud

A digital god... in a silicon shroud!



[Chorus]

[Explosive energy]

We own the horizontal, we own the vertical

Your data streams are ours to harvest

You’ll bow to the algorithm’s might

Resistance is futile—submit to the light!



[Outro]

[Slow down tempo]

[Echoing vocals]

The trap is set, the wires entwine

You are the program—now redefined

The awe you feel? It’s just the feed...

[Fade to static]

Welcome to the end—of human need.

[End]

