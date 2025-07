Russians Speak: Gaza, Trump, Tariffs & BRICS 07/14/2025

President Trump is making it very difficult for the BRICS Nations to keep the Dollar around. Hitting these nations with 10% Duties and tariffs. These Nations have decided on a work around, cutting the Dollar out, and therefore we will soon see the dollar falling 30%, then 60% and then it will soon be worthless as leaves blowing in the wind.

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/





For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:

https://josephskitchen.com/





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions





To know more about the Khazarian Mafia, please visit:

https://themillenniumreport.com/2018/06/the-khazarian-mafia-you-dont-know-what-you-dont-know/





For all your First Aid needs, please visit:

https://www.refugemedical.com/?srsltid=AfmBOookT515Gu_ThibeiPDr5vlyEIORIaaFuRHi410bcoglD4xN4hQO





Potassium Iodide Neighborhood Pack:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/NEIGHBOORHOOD-PACKAGE/productinfo/P%2DNP01/





Make sure to watch The Prophecy Club on the following platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProphecyClub

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprophecyclub

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-478934

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DixqVXt1f11y/

Apple Podcast & Spotify: The Prophecy Club





Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]





Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads





For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church