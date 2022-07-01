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Wave Of Evidence Damns Big Pharma: Accountability Coming For Medical Cabal
High Hopes
High Hopes
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3846 views • July 01, 2022

Stew Peters Show.Everyone has been WAITING for the accountability of BigPharma’s Bio-Crimes! Thomas Renz joins to talk about how the media is covering up vaccine injuries and DEATH with other vaccines to forget everything they’ve done to us with COVID. We CANNOT forget that there needs to be accountability!


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1am4hs-wave-of-evidence-damns-big-pharma-accountability-coming-for-medical-cabal.html


Keywords
healthbig pharmavaccinevaccine injuriescabalmedicineevidencemedicalcover updeathsattorneyaccountabilityfaucilawfarejabshotinoculationinjectioncovidtom renzstew petersthomas renzbio-crimes
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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