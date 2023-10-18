Create New Account
Egyptian Comedian Bassem Youssef Destroys Piers Morgan On Palestine Israel Issue
Published 17 hours ago

MIRRORED from Piers Morgan Uncensored

18.10.2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4idQbwsvtUo&t=1538s&ab_channel=PiersMorganUncensored

No one really outsmarted Piers like this gentleman did. A masterful speech of Mr. Bassem Youssef.


israelpalestinepiers morganbassem youssef

