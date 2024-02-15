SpyGate Is Blowing Up

* Report: Obama’s CIA triggered Russia hoax.
* Foreign allies spied on“Trump '16”.
* Journalist Matt Taibbi, co-author of the report, explains the bombshell allegations.
* Is this all the same [color revolution / regime change] scandal?
◦ READ: CIA Had Foreign Allies Spy On Trump Team, Triggering Russia Collusion Hoax
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (14 February 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.