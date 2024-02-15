Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SpyGate Is Blowing Up
channel image
Son of the Republic
642 Subscribers
46 views
Published Yesterday

Spy Game Exposed

* Report: Obama’s CIA triggered Russia hoax.

* Foreign allies spied on“Trump '16”.

* Journalist Matt Taibbi, co-author of the report, explains the bombshell allegations.

* Is this all the same [color revolution / regime change] scandal?

◦ READ: CIA Had Foreign Allies Spy On Trump Team, Triggering Russia Collusion Hoax


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (14 February 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6346904566112

Keywords
barack obamahillary clintoncorruptionfbideep staterussia collusionciajesse watterselection riggingdonald trumpjohn brennanconspiracyjames comeyspygateelection interferenceukrainerussiagateelection meddlingrussia hoaxregime changeobamagatecolor revolutionmichael shellenbergermatt taibbialex gutentag

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket