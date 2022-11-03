Ishmael and Isaac / Covenants in the Bible - Righteousness by Faith (5/13)

God established two covenants with Abraham; a unilateral and a bilateral covenant. A unilateral covenant is one that God issues without consent from the other party, for example, the Ten Commandments. (Interestingly, this is the reason why the box holding the Ten Commandments was called the "Ark of the Covenant.") A bilateral covenant requires the consent of two parties. God made a unilateral covenant with Abraham - "I will make you into a great nation" and a bilateral covenant - the sign of circumcision. Another type of covenant in the Bible is the blood covenant. This covenant requires the death of one of the parties to the covenant to terminate it. This is the most serious covenant type. Be sure to visit our website at https://www.wake-up.org

