Ishmael and Isaac / Covenants in the Bible - Righteousness by Faith (5/13)

God established two covenants with Abraham; a unilateral and a bilateral
covenant. A unilateral covenant is one that God issues without consent
from the other party, for example, the Ten Commandments.
(Interestingly, this is the reason why the box holding the Ten
Commandments was called the "Ark of the Covenant.") A bilateral
covenant requires the consent of two parties.
God made a unilateral covenant with Abraham - "I will make you into a
great nation" and a bilateral covenant - the sign of circumcision.
Another type of covenant in the Bible is the blood covenant. This
covenant requires the death of one of the parties to the covenant to
terminate it. This is the most serious covenant type. Be sure to visit
