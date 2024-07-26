Trump's Meeting with War Criminal Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago

Trump at the meeting with war criminal Netanyahu.

Adding from Trump:

World War III could start if Kamala Harris wins the election.

Presidential candidate Trump stated this at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Fox News reports.

“If we don't win (the elections), you'll end up with big wars in the Middle East. And perhaps World War III. We are now closer to World War III than at any time since World War II. We've never been closer to it because we have incompetent people running the country," Trump said.

Adding from Fox News Whistleblower:

The officer guarding the roof from which Trump was shot left his post shortly before the assassination attempt on the ex-president due to the heat, Fox News reports.

“The plan called for a law enforcement officer to be on the roof at all times during the rally. But that did not happen. And the informant tells me that the employee who was assigned to that roof left because of the heat,” the TV channel quoted Republican Senator Hawley as saying.





