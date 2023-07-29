Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jesse Watters: Why would the Biden family have offshore bank accounts?
channel image
GalacticStorm
2070 Subscribers
Shop now
44 views
Published Yesterday

Watters: Why Would Biden Family Have Off Shore Accounts

Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on the Biden family business dealings and Hunter's failed plea deal on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

"Mitt Romney was eviscerated for having offshore bank accounts in the 2012 election. He disclosed them. He took a hit period, but Mitt Romney ran Bain Capital, an international leveraged buyout shop with a worldwide clientele in finance."

Keywords
jesse wattersoffshore bank accountsbiden crime family

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket