Presti-Lagoya Guitar Duo, Bach Gigue, BWV 807
guitarnoel
Published 20 hours ago |

Ida presti performed for Andres Segovia at the age of 8;"When I listened to her, I knew Heaven had bestowed upon her the gift of musical communication" Supporters can donate with a purchase of one of my recordings here:
https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com

classicalguitarguitarduoidapresti

