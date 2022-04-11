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Why the Lie? [My Note to Everyone]
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123 views • April 11, 2022
Why the Lie? [My Note to Everyone]
Shane's note to everyone:
________________________________
This should answer all questions and refute any obvious objections you may have right now:
Shanes Flat Earth Repository
https://justpaste.it/ShanesFERepository
listen .... we have all been brainwashed, propagandized, lied to and deceived about nearly every aspect of our world. You RELLY, TRULY, HONESTLY think they are telling you 100% TRUTH about space, earth, GOD and the Bible? ...... REALLY? You owe it to yourself to approach this one as you would approach all the other deceptions and see where you end up.
Ill only offer this nugget: If a person puts in any amount of objective effort into looking into flat earth, they become convinced and a flat earther. There has NEVER been someone who understands flat earth going the other way lmao.....
... I know i only gave the issue any attention at all because I intended to quickly disprove the stupid flat earth as logical absurdities and idiotic theories .And That stuff was been debunked 100 times already, ..... RIGHT!??
My final note: the average amount of time people take to completely concince themselves is around 1000 hours. Took me 6 months. Cheers ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
@perhanson @saddog
______________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
_________________
✌ Shanes Meme-tastic Video [with Truth Music] ✌
https://www.roxytube.com/v/xvTFib
✌ Shanes Meme-tastic Video 2 [Conspiracy Music] ✌
1000+ Flat Earth Memes
Download Archive: https://odysee.com/$/download/1000+-Flat-Earth-Memes/83cf9b207bf23c4165227de023a0235f9dbd42f4
@EricDubay
Over the years I have collected a bunch of great humorous and educational Flat Earth memes and people are always asking me where they can find them. Below is a link to a folder with all 1000+ of my favorite Flat Earth memes for people to download and help post/share on their social medias:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/6zc3rrcv7rkgk2f/1000%2B%20Flat%20Earth%20Memes.zip?dl=0
To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
1000+ Flat Earth Memes
https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c/1000%2B-Flat-Earth-Memes:8
Download Archive: https://odysee.com/$/download/1000+-Flat-Earth-Memes/83cf9b207bf23c4165227de023a0235f9dbd42f4
Shane's note to everyone:
________________________________
This should answer all questions and refute any obvious objections you may have right now:
Shanes Flat Earth Repository
https://justpaste.it/ShanesFERepository
listen .... we have all been brainwashed, propagandized, lied to and deceived about nearly every aspect of our world. You RELLY, TRULY, HONESTLY think they are telling you 100% TRUTH about space, earth, GOD and the Bible? ...... REALLY? You owe it to yourself to approach this one as you would approach all the other deceptions and see where you end up.
Ill only offer this nugget: If a person puts in any amount of objective effort into looking into flat earth, they become convinced and a flat earther. There has NEVER been someone who understands flat earth going the other way lmao.....
... I know i only gave the issue any attention at all because I intended to quickly disprove the stupid flat earth as logical absurdities and idiotic theories .And That stuff was been debunked 100 times already, ..... RIGHT!??
My final note: the average amount of time people take to completely concince themselves is around 1000 hours. Took me 6 months. Cheers ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
@perhanson @saddog
______________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
_________________
✌ Shanes Meme-tastic Video [with Truth Music] ✌
https://www.roxytube.com/v/xvTFib
✌ Shanes Meme-tastic Video 2 [Conspiracy Music] ✌
1000+ Flat Earth Memes
Download Archive: https://odysee.com/$/download/1000+-Flat-Earth-Memes/83cf9b207bf23c4165227de023a0235f9dbd42f4
@EricDubay
Over the years I have collected a bunch of great humorous and educational Flat Earth memes and people are always asking me where they can find them. Below is a link to a folder with all 1000+ of my favorite Flat Earth memes for people to download and help post/share on their social medias:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/6zc3rrcv7rkgk2f/1000%2B%20Flat%20Earth%20Memes.zip?dl=0
To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
1000+ Flat Earth Memes
https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c/1000%2B-Flat-Earth-Memes:8
Download Archive: https://odysee.com/$/download/1000+-Flat-Earth-Memes/83cf9b207bf23c4165227de023a0235f9dbd42f4
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