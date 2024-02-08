Turbo cancers in people who got the COVID vaccine, William Makis, MD

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” says William Makis, MD, who has diagnosed 20,000 cancer patients. “I’ve never seen stage four breast cancers presenting in women in their 20s. “I’ve never seen stage four colon cancers presenting in men and women in their 20s [and] 30s. “Leukemias that will kill you in a matter of days or even hours after diagnosis. “Lymphomas that… kill you in a matter of months.”

William Makis, MD with Jim Ferguson (UK) talking about cancer in people who got the COVID vaccine | 20 Oct 2023.

Credit to The Vigilant Fox for this video clip posted here:

https://vigilantnews.com/post/oncologist-ive-never-seen-cancers-behaving-like-this/

The full 36-minute interview is posted on X here:

https://twitter.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1715351179863986530

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

