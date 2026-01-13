Renee Is Dead, ICE Criminality, Minn. False Flags, Poland BETRAYED, GWoT, von Daniken’s Jesuit, Gaddafi, Cold War Movies

RR 2026-01-12 #251

Resistance Rising #251: 12 January 2026

Topic list:

* Renee is dead...GOOD. DINOSAURS AGREE.

* The “FACT-CHECKERS” are checking the wrong facts!

* The REAL criminality of “ICE”.

* Johnny’s take on Tampon Tim ICE raids!!!

* ICE KIDNAPPING “PASTORS” OUT OF “METHODIST” GAY CHURCHES!!!

* The FAR-Left Jew Lawyer running Minneapolis was trained by WHO in his claim-to-fame?

* The Warsaw Uprising of 1944

* Did the West have no idea that a Polish traitor gifted his country’s gold to Stalin?

* Was the Titanic sabotaged?

* Freemasons Roosevelt and Churchill BETRAYED Polish patriots to make Stalin’s take-over EASY.

* Did you know that the “Global War on Terror” is STILL going on?

* Are West Haven, CT residents being attacked with sub-sonics?

* SURPRISE! The “anti-clerical reforms” of Guatemala’s Justo Barrios were FREEMASONIC.

* Erich von Daniken’s Jesuit encouraged him to defame the Bible.

* “Border Patrol” just can’t stop shootin’ people!

* The Gulf of Sidra incidents: 1973 – 1986.

* Johnny’s epimany: what do the “Cold War” movies “Firefox” and “Hunt for Red October” have in common?

* As FAR-Left as the MFL is, they never miss an opportunity to pump the U.S. military.

_____________________

