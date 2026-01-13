Renee Is Dead, ICE Criminality, Minn. False Flags, Poland BETRAYED, GWoT, von Daniken’s Jesuit, Gaddafi, Cold War Movies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RR 2026-01-12 #251
Resistance Rising #251: 12 January 2026
Topic list:
* Renee is dead...GOOD. DINOSAURS AGREE.
* The “FACT-CHECKERS” are checking the wrong facts!
* The REAL criminality of “ICE”.
* Johnny’s take on Tampon Tim ICE raids!!!
* ICE KIDNAPPING “PASTORS” OUT OF “METHODIST” GAY CHURCHES!!!
* The FAR-Left Jew Lawyer running Minneapolis was trained by WHO in his claim-to-fame?
* The Warsaw Uprising of 1944
* Did the West have no idea that a Polish traitor gifted his country’s gold to Stalin?
* Was the Titanic sabotaged?
* Freemasons Roosevelt and Churchill BETRAYED Polish patriots to make Stalin’s take-over EASY.
* Did you know that the “Global War on Terror” is STILL going on?
* Are West Haven, CT residents being attacked with sub-sonics?
* SURPRISE! The “anti-clerical reforms” of Guatemala’s Justo Barrios were FREEMASONIC.
* Erich von Daniken’s Jesuit encouraged him to defame the Bible.
* “Border Patrol” just can’t stop shootin’ people!
* The Gulf of Sidra incidents: 1973 – 1986.
* Johnny’s epimany: what do the “Cold War” movies “Firefox” and “Hunt for Red October” have in common?
* As FAR-Left as the MFL is, they never miss an opportunity to pump the U.S. military.
