Renee Is Dead, ICE Criminality, Minn. False Flags, Poland BETRAYED, GWoT, von Daniken’s Jesuit, Gaddafi, Cold War Movies
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
9 views • 1 day ago

RR 2026-01-12 #251

Resistance Rising #251: 12 January 2026

 

Topic list:
* Renee is dead...GOOD. DINOSAURS AGREE.
* The “FACT-CHECKERS” are checking the wrong facts!
* The REAL criminality of “ICE”.
* Johnny’s take on Tampon Tim ICE raids!!!
* ICE KIDNAPPING “PASTORS” OUT OF “METHODIST” GAY CHURCHES!!!
* The FAR-Left Jew Lawyer running Minneapolis was trained by WHO in his claim-to-fame?
* The Warsaw Uprising of 1944
* Did the West have no idea that a Polish traitor gifted his country’s gold to Stalin?
* Was the Titanic sabotaged?
* Freemasons Roosevelt and Churchill BETRAYED Polish patriots to make Stalin’s take-over EASY.
* Did you know that the “Global War on Terror” is STILL going on?
* Are West Haven, CT residents being attacked with sub-sonics?
* SURPRISE! The “anti-clerical reforms” of Guatemala’s Justo Barrios were FREEMASONIC.
* Erich von Daniken’s Jesuit encouraged him to defame the Bible.
* “Border Patrol” just can’t stop shootin’ people!
* The Gulf of Sidra incidents: 1973 – 1986.
* Johnny’s epimany: what do the “Cold War” movies “Firefox” and “Hunt for Red October” have in common?
* As FAR-Left as the MFL is, they never miss an opportunity to pump the U.S. military.

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
