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Über diese Brücke soll es geh'n ... (Vorsicht Baustelle)
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27 views • January 01, 2021
Das Impfrisiko ist ja offiziell kein Problem. Warum warnte dann Biontech seine Aktionäre vor der Möglichkeit schwerster Nebenwirkungen inklusive einer ganzen Serie von Toten?
Hier das gesamte Interview:
https://youtu.be/1FrNY6mGxio
Hier das gesamte Interview:
https://youtu.be/1FrNY6mGxio
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