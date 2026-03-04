BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Iran's real sin was rejecting Rothschild's globalist digital money model - Catherine Fitts with Tucker Carlson, clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1356 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
286 views • 1 day ago

Iran war: A Rothschild plot? 

Iran’s real ‘sin’ isn’t its nuclear program — it was rejecting the globalist digital money model, US investment banker Catherine Fitts argues.

When US Army General Wesley Clark was told in 2001 that the US was “going to invade seven countries in five years,” it meant nations whose central banks “were not on board with programmable money,” Fitts told Tucker Carlson.

She said the aim was to assert control over the central banks of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Iran — and place them under a globalist Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) framework.

💬 "I'll call it the Rockefeller-Rothschild model," Fitts says.

A centrally controlled CBDC system with globally interoperable digital IDs cannot tolerate ‘leakage’ — meaning independent sovereign monetary systems.

💬 "I think one of the reasons we're seeing so much tension around Iran is because Iran right now is the big leakage in the system," Fitts stresses.

💬 "Iran's central bank counts. One of the reasons it counts is because their oil and energy is very important."

The pursuit of independent payment systems by Iran and BRICS makes them a sticking point for globalists, Fitts says.


👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump escalates military strikes against Iran: B-1 bombers target ballistic missile systems

Trump escalates military strikes against Iran: B-1 bombers target ballistic missile systems

Patrick Lewis
Israel used hacked traffic cameras and AI to assassinate Iran&#8217;s Supreme Leader, report reveals

Israel used hacked traffic cameras and AI to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader, report reveals

Kevin Hughes
CENTCOM confirms 6 U.S. troops killed, 18 wounded as Iranian strike hits American Operations Center

CENTCOM confirms 6 U.S. troops killed, 18 wounded as Iranian strike hits American Operations Center

Laura Harris
The Final Chapter: How Trump&#8217;s Ill-Fated War with Iran Dooms the American Empire

The Final Chapter: How Trump’s Ill-Fated War with Iran Dooms the American Empire

Mike Adams
U.S. Facing Critical Shortage of Air Defense Munitions as Iran Pounds Regional Bases

U.S. Facing Critical Shortage of Air Defense Munitions as Iran Pounds Regional Bases

Mike Adams
The Final Debasement: Operation Epic Fury Triggers Economic Collapse as Globalist Wars Destroy Your Savings

The Final Debasement: Operation Epic Fury Triggers Economic Collapse as Globalist Wars Destroy Your Savings

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy