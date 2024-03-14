Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'SECRET SPENDING': Senator reveals how the Biden admin hides money.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2219 Subscribers
Shop now
56 views
Published 13 hours ago

 'SECRET SPENDING': Senator reveals how the Biden admin hides money.  Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., discusses the Republicans' plan to save social security and reacts to Bernie Sanders's 32-hour workweek idea on 'Varney & Co.' 

Keywords
biden regimehigher inflationincreased budgetsave social security

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket