The gigantic chains of SIN and real freedom; Prophecy

Prophetic Word, given on 2022-12-15 around 5am









The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-12-15-the-gigantic-chains-of-sin/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski