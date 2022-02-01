World@WAR with Dean Ryan 'The Hunt for Justin Trudeau'

Real Deal Media Presents: World At WAR with host Dean Ryan

featuring RDM Canadian Correspondent Aaron Kates

A Major update on the whereabouts of alleged Ca Prime Minister Justine Trudeau

as the Canadian Truckers stand their ground in Ottawa, Canada surrounding the Capitol Building demanding the Globalist and Cuban Nationale Step Down from Office.

Update on Ukraine as the thespian playing Joseph and the Technicolour Deep State begins to draw the classical "Line in the Sand".

Real Deal Politics brings us another investigation into the son of Tales from the Crypt Keeper, Nancy Pelosi, provided the ever-so trusting F.BEye .

New Segment 'REAL DEAL Investigates' does a Deep Dive into the Spotify Fiasco involving Joe Rogan and the Neanderthal Neil Young, as Dean Ryan blows into the PR Take Down of Rogan and competition and who really owns Neil Young's Torture Music..? + Much More with World@WAR with Dean Ryan

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