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JOHN COLEMAN - CLIMATE CHANGE HOAX
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127 views • January 31, 2022
JOHN COLEMAN - CLIMATE CHANGE HOAX
Legendary meteorologist and weather broadcasting pioneer John Coleman (died in 2018) on global warming scam.
“Climate Change is happening.” You bet it is. The climate of planet Earth has been constantly changing for as long as we have any records.
https://colemanscornerdotcomdotbr.wordpress.com/
Legendary meteorologist and weather broadcasting pioneer John Coleman (died in 2018) on global warming scam.
“Climate Change is happening.” You bet it is. The climate of planet Earth has been constantly changing for as long as we have any records.
https://colemanscornerdotcomdotbr.wordpress.com/
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