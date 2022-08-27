Zuckerberg Admits Facebook’s Algorithm Censors

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FBI colluded with Facebook and Twitter to Censor Stories. 17% of Biden Voters said they would not have voted for him if they new knew about the HUnter Biden Laptop. So they allowed all the 2016 made up stuff against Trump but silence and hide everything true against Biden in 2020. Is that Treason when you collude to overthrow a government?