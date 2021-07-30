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Blaming the Unvaccinated For Their WORTHLESS PRODUCT 🤨
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698 views • July 30, 2021
It's July of 2021. We're in the never ending COVID-19 Coronavirus Scamdemic. Now the BLAME GAME has just started. Blame the unvaccinated for the failings of the completely worthless COVID-19 Vaccines. They only thing they're good at is hurting people. Del Bigtree reads 26 articles showing the vaccinated are getting and spreading COVID-19. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky admits the vaccines don't stop the virus from spreading. Dr Anthony Fauci admits the vaccines are totally useless against the "Delta variant". Basically, these experimental COVID-19 gene therapy vaccines are just complete and total garbage.
Source: http://www.thehighwire.com
Episode 226, originally aired on July 29th 2021.
Source: http://www.thehighwire.com
Episode 226, originally aired on July 29th 2021.
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