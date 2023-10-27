10-27-2023 Accountability Part 17 Man's Path Part 5

Proverbs 4:1 Children, listen to the discipline of a father, And give attention to know understanding
Proverbs 10:17 He who heeds discipline is in the way of life, But he who refuses reproof goes astray.
Proverbs 12:1 Whoever loves discipline loves knowledge, But he who hates reproof is stupid.
Proverbs 13:18 Poverty and shame are for him Who ignores discipline, But he who heeds reproof is esteemed.
Proverbs 13:24 He who spares his rod hates his son, But he who loves him, seeks him with discipline.
