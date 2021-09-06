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VACCINE NEWS UPDATE!!!! MYOCARDITIS IS OCCURING AMONG YOUNG PEOPLE RECEIVING THE COVID-19 VACCINE
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113 views • September 06, 2021
Myocarditis is occurring among some young people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine – both the Pfizer and Modern. Dr. Guilherme Oliveira with USF Health Morsani College of Medicine explains what is known so far. PEOPLE AT THE END OF THIS CLIP AFTER ALL THAT INFORMATION THE DOCTER STILL SAID HIS RECCOMENDATION IS STILL FOR YOUNG PEOPLE TO GAT THE VACCINE SHOT. LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL.
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