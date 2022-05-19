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BREAKING! The biggest group we’ve seen so far just crossed illegally into Eagle Pass, Texas.
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112 views • May 19, 2022
BREAKING! The biggest group we’ve seen so far just crossed illegally into Eagle Pass, Texas. Several hundred. Many had already crossed before I started recording. This is now the 6th day in a row we’ve seen a massive group cross here in the late AM hours.
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