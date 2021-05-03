AAJONUS VONDERPLANITZ DISMANTLES THE CONTAGIOUS VIRUS MYTH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
Interesting View and one that must be considered.
"The Contagious Trap. Thinking that diseases are contagious is false and blocks our peace of mind. We blame animals, other people and microbes for our diseases. If we blame others for our illnesses, including microbes within us, we trap our minds into thinking that diseases are not a part of us. We believe that we are helpless victims. Subconsciously we believe that we cannot and must not trust nature, creatures and our fellow man. When we believe that someone “gave” us a disease, we automatically think we must attack that person and our bodies to remove the disease. Everyone is scathed in wars, including victors. Reality is that diseases come from industrial toxicity only. And when toxicity accumulates, it often destroys parts of or entire systems in our bodies. I have heard so many people claim that an ex boyfriend or girlfriend gave them herpes virus. In cases of herpes, toxins such as heavy metals store in nerves. Everyone has metal in her/his nerves in our industrial societies. We may not know that we have metals in nerves because we do not have signals (symptoms). Often metallic minerals cluster and cannot pass out of nerve endings easily. However, when our bodies decide to detoxify metals from our nerve-endings and it causes painful sores, we discover we have herpes."
"The ongoing propaganda that microbes cause disease continues without scientific proof. The worst part of it is that people believe the microbe/disease myth the same as people believed the clergy that spirits and ghosts caused bad behavior and disease in people during the Inquisition. The all-encompassing beliefs were formed from FEAR, from imaginative stories of gross possession and, in the case of microbes, contamination. Fear makes most people irrational, illogical, non-pragmatic, ridiculous and even stupid. Yes, stupid is a harsh judgment but is it wrong judgment?--"
"Bacteria are responsible for 99% of all our bodies' functions. Anti-biotics destroy all kinds of bacteria, reducing digestive functions. They destroy bacteria responsible for ALL bodily functions. One 5-days antibiotic regime can destroy 1% of our bodies bacteria, destroying 1% of our bodies. We become weaker and sicker. Who benefits from that?"
"Anything the medical profession says, do the opposite 99% of the time and you'll be right."
Aajonus Vonderplanitz
IT IS EASY TO CREATE CONFUSION THROUGH THE VIRUS MYTH, BECAUSE PEOPLE ALWAYS GET SICK FROM SOMETHING, BLAME IT ON A CONTAGIOUS VIRUS, GIVE IT A NAME AND CREATE A NARRATIVE FROM THERE.
Recommended:
📌 MD OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT COVID EXISTS: https://bitchute.com/video/cgjcIdY4mMhZ/
📌 Dr. Lanka - 'germ theory' = scientific fraud. https://bitchute.com/video/aOKX9wR1PMxA/
📌 Dr. Lanka Measles Court Case: https://bitchute.com/video/5GINdlpUSW8E/
📌 Tom Barnett - "You cannot catch a virus" https://bitchute.com/video/VeImUAiLlmcv/
📌 Kary Mullis - PCR Test but not a test. https://bitchute.com/video/LsD3GfigvsJX/
📌 The Infectious Myth - David Crowe: https://bitchute.com/video/QbjP8sO2qCq2/
INFLUENZA / SWINE FLU:
📌 Dr. Rauni Kilde (Health Officer Finland) about deathly swine flu vax: https://bitchute.com/video/FX7ZXD6wNF5h/
📌 INFLUENZA 1918 SCRIPT; RINSE REPEAT > COVID-19: https://bitchute.com/video/6eKF4nzGcXiP/
GERMAN NEW MEDICINE:
📌 Virus Mania: C. Markolin, Ph.D. (pt.2) https://bitchute.com/video/0SIeRUxrgW1n/
📌 Virus Mania: C. Markolin, Ph.D. (pt.1) https://bitchute.com/video/XRCxanRMLGkT/
📌 Germs, The Terrain & our Future, A. Kaufman: https://bitchute.com/video/0Hh4k27cXPxv/
'HIV CAUSES AIDS' MYTH:
📌 Dr. Papadopulos: HIV was never proven to exist: https://bitchute.com/video/MVabU0seKNMH/
📌 DR. WILLNER INJECTS HIMSELF WITH HIV ON TV: https://bitchute.com/video/Yo5o98vppwIN/
📌 ROBERTO GIRALDO - EVERYBODY IS HIV POSITIVE https://bitchute.com/video/nkMN1kr0eukR/
📌 Deconstructing The AIDS Myth - Gary Null docu: https://bitchute.com/video/2Q83yDG115oC/
📌 House of Numbers - the HIV/AIDS story: https://bitchute.com/video/lohmnsGaLy2X/
📌 Dr. Köhnlein interview House of Numbers: https://bitchute.com/video/FTytxqTeXNxe/
📌 HIV / AIDS = FAUCI'S FIRST FRAUD: https://bitchute.com/video/xwKIEPpPpmzv/