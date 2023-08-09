☝️ CHECK THIS OUT
British journalist,
editor-in-chief of Middle East Eye David Hurst: he even talks about Bandera, and that he is a hero today of some in Ukraine.
The truth is coming out about the nazis ‼️
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.