Что если выделить все страны Виктория 2

Что будет с миром в игре Виктория 2, если выделить все страны. Заинтересовало тогда, что вам стоит посмотреть это видео.
Игра в Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/42960/Victoria_II/
Подпишись и посмотри ролики:
ВКонтакте: https://vk.com/public216006534
Телеграмма: https://t.me/+FodQydlHKdliZWIy
#victoria2 #Victoria2страны #Виктория2