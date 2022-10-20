IT'S NOT A "VIRUS". IT'S GRAPHENE OXIDE; ALSO IN THE CHEM-TRAIL RAIN..?

(world orders review)================

GRAPHENE RAIN #06: (J. Luis Gil-O / Crystal Photography)

IT'S NOT a "VIRUS"... it is (EMFs &) GRAPHENE Oxide and It Is Also IN THE CHEM-TRAIL RAIN ?

================

@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

(source) @ https://odysee.com/@Crystalphotography:c

please sub to J. Luis' channel #Crystal Photography

===============

HEAVY METAL SKIES & GRAPHENE RAINS ? (WOR)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hmqxd7nAVDcv/

================

GRAPHENE RAIN #01 (AGUA DE LA LLUVIA)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cYPQG6HcDxnT/

GRAPHENE RAIN #02 GRAPHENE OXIDE IN RAINWATER AFTER CHEMTRAILS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FqcaBGvuqJdc/

GRAPHENE RAIN #03 GRAFENO EN EL 'AGUA DE LLUVIA'

https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5PeY9Zy5jU7/

GRAPHENE RAIN #04 HEAVY (GRAPHENE OXIDE RAIN) WATERS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/b4e6zHkuRxaa/





GRAPHENE RAIN #05 https://www.bitchute.com/video/IpDVB1ccZa7I/

NANO PARTICULATE (GRAPHENE / ALUMINUM OXIDE) RAIN





👉 Having difficulties attaching bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer





Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/







