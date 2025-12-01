CIA is so hopelessly compromised it should be closed down - says 24-year agency vet, Gary Berntsen - Lara Logan clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CIA is so hopelessly compromised it should be closed down: 24-year agency vet @Lara Logan on YouTube.
💬 “I was in the CIA for almost 24 years. I did a lot of things for them. I understand this business very well. The agency has been completely defeated in the last 20 years,” retired CIA officer Gary Berntsen has said.
🗣 “I’m of the opinion now that the CIA needs to be closed. We need to create an OSS-style organization” like the one that existed during WWII, and a counterintelligence-focused agency like the UK’s MI5, Berntsen said, adding that the existing system has been “penetrated so badly” because the national security apparatus has completely failed to do its job.