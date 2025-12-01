CIA is so hopelessly compromised it should be closed down - says 24-year agency vet, Gary Berntsen - Lara Logan clip

CIA is so hopelessly compromised it should be closed down: 24-year agency vet @Lara Logan on YouTube.

💬 “I was in the CIA for almost 24 years. I did a lot of things for them. I understand this business very well. The agency has been completely defeated in the last 20 years,” retired CIA officer Gary Berntsen has said.

🗣 “I’m of the opinion now that the CIA needs to be closed. We need to create an OSS-style organization” like the one that existed during WWII, and a counterintelligence-focused agency like the UK’s MI5, Berntsen said, adding that the existing system has been “penetrated so badly” because the national security apparatus has completely failed to do its job.