CIA is so hopelessly compromised it should be closed down - says 24-year agency vet, Gary Berntsen - Lara Logan clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
97 views • 1 day ago

CIA is so hopelessly compromised it should be closed down: 24-year agency vet @Lara Logan on YouTube.

💬 “I was in the CIA for almost 24 years. I did a lot of things for them. I understand this business very well. The agency has been completely defeated in the last 20 years,” retired CIA officer Gary Berntsen has said.

🗣 “I’m of the opinion now that the CIA needs to be closed. We need to create an OSS-style organization” like the one that existed during WWII, and a counterintelligence-focused agency like the UK’s MI5, Berntsen said, adding that the existing system has been “penetrated so badly” because the national security apparatus has completely failed to do its job.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
