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Cancer: Why We Don’t Need to Kill in Order to Cure | Dr. Patrick Quillin, PhD, RD, CNS
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35 views • February 06, 2020
Did you know that America spends 2x more on healthcare, per capita, than any other country on earth? Find out why this current medical model may soon be dead.
Dr. Quillin begins by explaining the importance of “shifting the paradigm” and why we need to do exactly this with our current standard of care for cancer treatment.
Dr. Quillin begins by explaining the importance of “shifting the paradigm” and why we need to do exactly this with our current standard of care for cancer treatment.
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