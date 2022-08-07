Hunyuan 24 form postures 22 23 24

This is the last three postures of the Hunyuan 24 form. They are all very short postures. So, I chose to put them together in one video. This video concludes my first series on the Hunyuan 24 form.

The 24 form is the international standard for the Hunyuan style of Taijiquan. The purpose of this series is to help students with the choreography of the form. While the 24 form is the international standard, there is still a great deal of variation in the finer details.

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